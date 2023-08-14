Samuel Bekoe named “Player of the Tournament” despite Bo Rangers’ WACC final loss

Despite suffering a 1-0 defeat to Cotton FC in a gripping West African Champions Cup final, Bo Rangers Samuel Bekoe emerged as the standout player of the tournament.

In the face of this loss, Bekoe’s brilliance on the field remained undeniable. With each match, he showcased his exceptional talent, capturing the attention of spectators and critics alike. Notably, his outstanding performances led to him being named Man of the Match on two occasions, a testament to his remarkable contributions.

His excellence culminated in the prestigious acknowledgement of being awarded the “Player of the Tournament,” underlining his status as an emerging football sensation.

Bo Rangers are now more resolute than ever, determined to rise above the setback suffered in the West African Champions Cup final. Their focus has shifted towards the upcoming CAF Champions League, where they are slated to face off against Liberian contenders, LISCR FC.

The clash is scheduled for August 19, 2023, at the Southern Arena. With unwavering determination, the Rangers are poised to leave everything on the pitch, channelling their disappointment into a determined quest for a triumphant performance.