Bo Rangers advance to the West Africa Champions Cup final

Bo Rangers, the reigning champions of the Sierra Leone Premier League, emerged victorious in the West Africa Champions Cup semi-finals, defeating ASM Sangaredi with a remarkable score of 2-0.

This impressive win extends their unbeaten streak to 36 matches across all competitions and promotes the Southern Elephants to the WACC final. Their journey began with a thrilling 4-3 penalty shootout victory against Guinea’s Horoya in the opening match.

Ibrahim Turay’s first-half goal, a showcase of his skill and passion on the field, set the tone for the match. In the second half, Amadu Mansaray capitalized on an opportunity, delivering a goal that sent his team to the competition they are playing for the first time.

The WACC final is scheduled to be played on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at the Sports Center in Yorokoguia Dubréka in Guinea.

Bo Rangers will commence their Total Energies CAF Champions League campaign on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at the Southern Arena in Bo, against Liberia’s LISCR FC, and will later travel to Monrovia for the second leg.