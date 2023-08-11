Niger Coup: ECOWAS to deploy standby force

Following a convened meeting on Thursday, August 10, 2023, the member states of ECOWAS have reached an agreement to deploy a “standby” military force with the aim of reinstating constitutional order in Niger, a response to the recent coup.

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu said the use of force would be a “last resort,” but they have not given any details on the size of the force. Alassane Ouattara of Ivory Coast highlighted ECOWAS’ previous interventions in African nations to restore constitutional order, drawing parallels with the current situation in Niger.

“Today we have a similar situation in Niger, and I like to say that ECOWAS cannot accept this,” said President Ouattara. He also revealed that Ivory Coast would contribute a battalion of 850 to 1,100 personnel, while troops from Nigeria and Benin would also participate.

Omar Touray, the president of the ECOWAS assembly, announced that member states had collectively decided “to authorize the deployment of the ECOWAS standby force to reinstate constitutional order in Niger.”

The regional bloc security commissioner, Abdel Musah, emphasized that they would not permit the junta, which took control on July 26, 2023, to maintain power during a transitional phase, contrasting the situations in Burkina Faso and Mali. However, he said the junta was not willing to have direct contact with ECOWAS, making negotiations difficult.

Both the United States and the United Nations have voiced concerns about the well-being and safety of the deposed president, Mohamed Bazoum, who has been under house arrest for over two weeks.

The leaders of the coup have introduced a new governing cabinet and issued a warning, indicating their readiness to defend against any form of intervention.

Credit: BBC Africa