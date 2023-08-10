© Copyright Swit Salone. All Rights Reserved.

Entertainment

King Boss LA’s “Monalisa” feat. Zainab Sheriff and Kontri Boss reaches 50K Audiomack streams

Daniel Kargbo
August 10, 2023
“Monalisa,” King Boss LA’s latest single featuring Zainab Sheriff and Kontri Boss, has just reached an impressive milestone of 50,000 streams on Audiomack within a month after its release.

Over the years, King Boss has created sounds that seamlessly fuse smooth Afro and hip-pop rhythms, enchanting the hearts of music lovers. The convergence of these gifted artists adds an extra layer of allure to their already enthralling harmonies, elevating them to an auditory delight that’s simply irresistible.

However, the success of the track extends beyond Audiomack, its video has surged through YouTube, surpassing an impressive 37,000 views and counting. The song resonates with many listeners. King Boss La and Zainab Sheriff are excited about this great milestone and shared their joy with their followers on social media platforms.

If you haven’t listened to King Boss LA’s romantic anthem, “Monalisa” yet, what are you waiting for? Join the thousands who have already tuned in, and let the smooth Afro and hip-pop melodies take you on a musical journey.

