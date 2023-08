Leone Stars winger Issa Kallon scored two goals to help Shanghái Ports secure a 5-0 victory over Qingdao Hainiu on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, in the Chinese Super League.

The winger scored his fifth of the season in the 71st and 91st minutes, and all eyes will definitely be on Issa Kallon as he strengthens his status as a force to be reckoned with on the pitch. He also provided an assist and his performance improves the expectations for the rest of the season.