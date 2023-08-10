© Copyright Swit Salone. All Rights Reserved.

Thursday, August 10
HomeNewsBishop Ganda Sierra Leone’s First Catholic Priest Has Died
NewsPeopleReligion

Bishop Ganda Sierra Leone’s First Catholic Priest Has Died

Lamin Kargbo
August 10, 2023
0
833

Archbishop Emeritus Joseph Henry Ganda, Sierra Leone’s pioneering Catholic Priest, has died at age 91. His death took place on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at the Choithram Hospital in Freetown, while undergoing medical care for prostate cancer. 

Born on March 22, 1932, Archbishop Ganda played a crucial role in Sierra Leone’s Catholic history, serving as the nation’s inaugural native Priest in 1961. Later in 1971, he subsequently achieved the distinction of becoming the first native Bishop of the Diocese of Kenema in Eastern Sierra Leone.

In November 1980, he was installed as the first native-born archbishop of the Archdiocese of Freetown in Sierra Leone, overseeing the construction of the St. Paul Cathedral in Kenema, and the St. Paul’s Seminary in Regent, Freetown. He is credited for his open arms to encourage young people to join the service of the Church, either as priests or nuns. 

He retired in March 2007, after over three decades of service in the Catholic Church. He was replaced in the Archdiocese of Freetown by Archbishop  Edward Tamba Charles

President Julius Maada Bio, Dr. Samura Kamara and other Sierra Leoneans have extended their tributes to the late Archbishop Emeritus.

 

 

TagsArchbishop Emeritus Joseph Henry GandaCatholic in Sierra LeoneSierra Leone’s First Catholic Priest
Previous Article

Mawa Traore shines in Mogbwemo Queens’ draw with AS Mande

Next Article

Issa Kallon’s two goals helped Shanghai Port’s triumph against Qingdao Hainiu

Leave a reply

More Articles For You

Advertise with us
© Copyright 2023 Swit Salone. All Rights Reserved.
Hey there,
Want some exclusive content straight to your email inbox? Sign up today and join our subscribers.
Hello there
Want some exclusive content straight to your email inbox? Sign up today and join our subscribers.