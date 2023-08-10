© Copyright Swit Salone. All Rights Reserved.

Thursday, August 10
Mawa Traore shines in Mogbwemo Queens’ draw with AS Mande

Ahmed Tejan Cole
August 10, 2023
Mawa Traore, the goalkeeper of Mogbwemo Queens, delivered a remarkable performance during their second match in the CAF Women’s Champions League Qualifiers against AS Mande, which ended in a goalless draw. 

Traore showcased her impressive skills in goal, with her quick moves, calculated plays, and consistent determination. Her efforts to pull off crucial stops were essential in the Queens picking up their first-ever point in the competition.

However, Mogbwemo Queens lost their opener against AS Dakar on Monday, August 7, 2023. They will take on Determine Girls of Liberia in their final match on Saturday at the SKD Sport Complex and they will need to build on their performance in order to advance in the tournament and guarantee their place in the next stage.

TagsCAF Women's Champions LeagueMogbwemo QueensSierra Leone
