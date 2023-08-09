Madonna Thompson from Sierra Leone joins PKF Africa as a board member

Sierra Leone’s Madonna Thompson has been appointed as a board member of PKF in Africa. With over two decades of experience in accounting, finance, taxation, business strategy, change management, and business transformation processes within the UK and West Africa region, Thompson brings a wealth of expertise to her new role.

Before her appointment, Thompson served as the CEO and Senior Partner at PKF in Sierra Leone, a member firm of PKF International specializing in assurance, accounting, tax, and business advisory consultancy.

Her previous roles include Senior Financial Analyst – Energy and Telecoms Consultant at the National Commission for Privatisation in the Office of the President-Sierra Leone from 2009 to 2014. Thompson’s career trajectory also encompassed the role of Business and Finance Development Coordinator at Penrose in the UK from 2008 to 2009.

Furthermore, she had worked in a series of roles in different organizations including, Senior Consultant at ESRI UK, Senior Finance Officer at Penrose Housing Association, and Finance Officer at the London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham.

Thompson holds a Master of Business Administration from Hult Ashridge and a BA (Hons) in Insurance Studies from London Metropolitan University.