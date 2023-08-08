© Copyright Swit Salone. All Rights Reserved.

Tuesday, August 8
Ghana’s 100m record holder withdraws from 2023 World Athletics Championships due to injury

Ahmed Tejan Cole
August 8, 2023
Ghana’s 100-meter champion, Benjamin Azamati, has withdrawn from the 2023 World Athletics Championships. The announcement was made by the young athlete following advice from his medical supervisors after suffering a serious groin injury. 

The news comes as a disappointment to fans and supporters who were eagerly anticipating Azamati’s performance on the world stage. His incredible speed and determination have made him a rising star in the world of athletics, and his absence from the global championships will undoubtedly be felt.

In a statement, the Ghana Athletics Association expressed solidarity for the athlete during this trying period. They emphasized his achievements and his commitment to sports. The Association showed faith in its capacity to bounce back from this setback and compete better than before.

“We join fans worldwide in wishing Benjamin Azamati a swift and complete recovery. His determination and dedication have already made him a hero, and we eagerly anticipate his triumphant return to the track in the future,” Ghana’s Athletics Association. 

The 2023 World Athletics Championships will be held between August 19 — 27, 2023, in Budapest, Hungary.

