New Music: Samza feat Jaywillz — Treasure

Samza has released a new song titled, “Treasure,” featuring Jaywillz, a Nigerian singer and songwriter.

The highly-anticipated track was released on all streaming platforms on Sunday, August 6, 2023, and Jamie Icepick produced it.

Samza is a renowned name in Sierra Leone’s music scene, recognized for his ability to create sounds that resonate with most Sierra Leonean youths. This collaboration with Jaywillz is expected to reach higher heights.

Listen to the song now on YouTube, Spotify, and Audiomack.