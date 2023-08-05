James Samba Triumphs in the 2023 Orange Social Venture Prize

James Samba emerged as the winner of the fifth Orange Social Venture Prize (OSVP) competition on Friday, August 4, 2023.

The 21-year-old innovator, achieved this remarkable feat by designing Sierra Leone’s inaugural hybrid rechargeable electric car, which operates without traditional fuel. This groundbreaking vehicle features a self-sustaining generator that provides the necessary electricity for its functions.

Samba expressed his appreciation in a Facebook post, noting that the OSVP National Grand Prize is a significant achievement that highlights their dedication to creating a more eco-friendly and sustainable future for Sierra Leone.

“With our electric vehicles and retrofitting services, we aim to combat air pollution, reduce fuel costs, and ensure accessibility for all, including persons with disabilities,” said Samba.

Competing against four other participants in this year’s finale, the software engineering student from Limkokwing University took home a cash reward of NLE 100,000 (equivalent to around USD 5000).

Introduced in 2019 by Orange Telecommunication, the yearly prize provides young innovators and aspiring entrepreneurs from Sierra Leone with a chance to secure funding, mentorship, and business growth opportunities.

Over the span of five years, the prize has recognized about eight winners, granting them monetary awards in both the general and women’s categories.

Samba will represent Sierra Leone in the upcoming OSVP International Competition later this year. Filled with excitement and optimism, he is eager to attain further accomplishments on the higher stage.