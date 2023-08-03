South Africa’s female team reach the last 16 of the WWC for the first time

South Africa’s female team have qualified for the last-16 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup for the first time after defeating Italy in a Group G encounter in Wellington on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

This 3-2 victory marked Banyana Banyana’s first-ever Women’s World Cup win in their second appearance in the tournament. Joining Group G leaders Sweden, who secured the top position after defeating Argentina.

South Africa becomes the third African team to qualify for the knockouts after Nigeria (1999, 2019, 2023), and Cameroon (2015, 2019).

Italy took the lead in the 11th minute thanks to a penalty from Arianna Carusso. Still, South Africa fought back, forcing an own goal from Benedetta Orsi in the 32nd minute, following a blind backpass and scoring through Hildah Magaia in the second half to take the lead.

Carusso scored again following a corner ten minutes later but South Africa stunned the Azzurre with a 92nd minute winner through Thembi Kgatlana to make history.