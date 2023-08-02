Lauwa F.C. appoints Sebastian Bowles a new head coach

Sierra Leone Premier League side, Luawa F.C. have appointed Sebastian Bowles, a UK-based UEFA B license holder, as their new head coach.

Prior to his appointment, Bowles led FC Haka youth team and Ytterhogdals IK, showcasing a talent for nurturing young players and fostering a winning mentality. Under his guidance, FC Haka U19 and Ytterhogdals IK witnessed significant growth, achieving notable successes in various competitions.

Bowles, 44, has diverse skills that focus on tactical principles and has unique coaching philosophies that continue to impact football, guiding teams to success and nurturing players’ talents.

Despite finishing 14th in the recent Sierra Leone Premier League, Luawa F.C. is determined to make significant improvements under Coach Bowles, aiming for higher league positions in the upcoming seasons.