ECOWAS Directs Niger Junta Group to Reinstate President Bazouw Within One Week

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), have given a one-week ultimatum to Niger insurgents to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazouw and restore constitutional order in the country. This comes after the regional bloc declared the military coup to be disreputable.

In the wake of Wednesday, July 26, 2023, a troop of presidential guards detained Niger’s democratically-elected leader, President Bazouw, in the Presidential Palace. Two days after the junta group had dissolved the constitution, General Abdourahmane Tchiani declared himself the country’s new leader.

Following these political developments in Niger, ECOWAS convened an extraordinary session in Abuja, Nigeria, on Sunday, July 30, 2023, under the chairmanship of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, of Nigeria and chairman of the regional bloc.

In response to these political developments, ECOWAS issued an order to Niger’s junta group to reinstate ousted President Bazouw within one week, or the bloc will take all necessary measures, including the use of force, to restore constitutional order in Niger.

The chiefs of defence staff of ECOWAS are to meet in order to effect the final proposition given to the rebellious army in Niger.

Meanwhile, to snub the idea of mutinous soldiers forcing Bazouw to resign, ECOWAS has rejected any form of resignation that may “purportedly” come from President Bazouw.