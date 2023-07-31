Malakai Bayoh’s “GOLDEN” album claims top spot on official classical charts

Malakai Bayoh’s debut album titled “GOLDEN,” has reached number one on the UK’s classical charts.

What an honour for my debut album GOLDEN to reach No. 1 on the Official Classical Charts! @officialcharts thank you everyone for buying my album and supporting me 😁 pic.twitter.com/cQvF1bGEt8 — Malakai Bayoh (@Malakai_Music) July 29, 2023

The album of the 14-year-old Britain’s Got Talent finalist secured the top spot on the charts, one week after its release, topping sales of digital bundles, CDs, vinyl and other formats, across a seven-day period.

Golden is an eight-track album including songs like Pie Jesu, Somewhere, Benedictus, Caruso, etc. The body of work featured Andrew Lloyd Webber and Sir Karl Jenkins on Universal Classics and Jazz.

The lead song on the album is “Pie Jesu,” the song that the young star performed on Britain’s Got Talent. Bayoh is a British-Sierra Leonean born, and he started his career at age seven when he started singing with St George’s Cathedral choir in London. He has been praised for his voice by the composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and the choirboy turned presenter Aled Jones, and even received a message of congratulations from the president of Sierra Leone, the hometown of his parents.