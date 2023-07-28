Burna Boy announces 7th studio album – “I Told Them…”

Burna Boy has announced the release of his 7th studio album titled “I Told Them…,” on August 24, 2023.

The Nigerian hitmaker’s album is set to feature “Big 7,” a song he released yesterday along with “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” featuring 21 Savage, and “Talibans II,” with Byron Messia.

Burna Boy’s last album, Love, Damini, was released last summer. It featured appearances from Ed Sheeran, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Khalid, J Balvin, and more.

His previous albums include: “Twice As Tall” – 2020, “African Giant” – 2019, “Outside” – 2018, “On A Spaceship” – 2015, and “L.I.F.E” – 2013.