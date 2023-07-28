Ghana becomes the 29th African country to abolish death penalty for ordinary crimes

Ghana’s Parliament on July 25, 2023, voted to abolish the death penalty for all ordinary crimes, including murder, genocide, piracy, and smuggling of gold and diamonds, along with attempted murder in prison.

The private members’ Bill to amend the Criminal Offences (Amendment) Act, tabled by the Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis Xavier-Sosu, played a pivotal role in achieving this historic milestone. The London-based legal action NGO, The Death Penalty Project (DPP), worked closely with Ghanaian Parliamentarians and campaign groups, providing expertise and support leading up to today’s momentous decision.

Ghana now becomes the 29th country in Africa and the 124th globally to abolish the death penalty. The country had 170 men and 6 women on death row, but their death sentences will now be reduced to life imprisonment. Although Ghana had not executed anyone since 1993, courts were still imposing death sentences, and the number of individuals on death row continued to increase each year. Until now, the death penalty was the mandatory punishment for murder cases, leaving judges with no discretion to impose lesser sentences. Last year alone, seven people were sentenced to death.

The Death Penalty Project’s presence in Ghana spans over a decade, offering free representation and support to those facing the death penalty. The NGO worked closely with the Ghana NGO, the Legal Resources Centre (LRC), and played a significant role in shaping the national conversation around capital punishment.

In 2010, the DPP’s involvement led to the recommendation for the abolition of the death penalty by Ghana’s Constitution Review Commission. Although previous attempts at abolition failed, the DPP advised that it would be possible to achieve this by amending the criminal statute, culminating in Tuesday’s successful vote.

Working alongside MP Francis Xavier-Sosu, the DPP’s expert advice and guidance, provided by renowned academics in the field of death penalty research, contributed significantly to the decision. The presentation of evidence-based arguments, supported by the Commonwealth Lawyers Association (CLA), strengthened the case for abolition. The DPP also engaged with various stakeholders, policymakers, civil society organizations, the Bar Association, religious leaders, and the diplomatic community, all contributing to this historic achievement.

Ghana’s decision to abolish the death penalty reflects a commitment to upholding human rights and echoes the sentiments of a growing number of Commonwealth countries that have taken similar steps. The vote marks a significant legacy for the 8th Parliament of Ghana, making it a pioneer in the movement towards eradicating capital punishment. Today’s decision demonstrates Ghana’s dedication to a free, open, progressive, inclusive, and secure society, where the sanctity of life is inviolable.

The successful abolition of the death penalty is a testament to the determination, courage, and principled opposition to capital punishment displayed by Hon Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu, the architect of the private member’s bill. This momentous step ensures that all citizens in Ghana can be guaranteed the right to life and live free from torture and cruelty.

The United Kingdom and other supporters of the global abolition of the death penalty stand together with Ghana to celebrate this historic achievement. Ghana’s Parliament has taken a monumental step towards a more humane and just society, and its decision joins a worldwide trend in Africa and beyond. Other countries in the region, including Chad, Sierra Leone, Burkina Faso, the Central African Republic, Equatorial Guinea, and Zambia, have also made bold moves to eradicate capital punishment in recent years. With this landmark decision, Ghana sets an inspiring example for others to follow in the pursuit of justice and human rights for all.