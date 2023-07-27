Nigeria secured Africa’s first win at the 2023 Women’s World Cup

Nigeria’s women’s national football team secured a 3-2 victory against Australia at the 2023 Women’s World Cup on Thursday.

The Matildas took the lead in added time in the first half with a goal from Van Egmond, but the well-composed and constructed African side equalized seconds later through the help of Uchenna Kanu.

Later Osinachi Ohale scored Nigeria’s second goal in the 65th minute, followed by a third goal in the 72nd minute by Asisat Oshoala. Australia’s Alanna Kennedy scored her team’s second goal during extra time.

The defeat was a bitter blow to Australia, who had the chance to secure their place in the knockout stage with a victory. But they will need to overcome Canada, on Monday, in order to stay alive in the tournament.

On the other hand, Nigeria’s impressive comeback, marked the first victory for an African country at the 2023 Women’s World Cup, as their opening game against Canada last week ended in a goalless draw.