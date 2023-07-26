Bo Rangers to face Liberia’s LISCR FC in the CAF Champions League preliminary round

Bo Rangers, the reigning Sierra Leone Premier League champions, are set to embark on their second appearance in the CAF Champions League after being drawn against Liberia’s LISCR FC in the preliminary round.

Following the announcement, football fans in Sierra Leone are very anticipated, as they eagerly await the Southern Elephants’ participation in the CAF Champions League. Bo Rangers clinched the Premier League title for the second time in a row in a remarkable unbeaten run, and their hard work and dedication have earned them a place on the prestigious continental stage.

LISCR FC, on the other hand, holds a rich history in domestic football and boasts experience in continental competitions. The team is well-prepared to take on their Sierra Leonean counterparts, led by the lethal Sierra Leonean-born striker, Ishmael Dumbuya, who has made a name for himself in the Liberian Pro League.

The upcoming clashes between Bo Rangers and LISCR FC, scheduled to happen between August 18 to 27, 2023, in the preliminary round, promise to be an exciting clash of footballing philosophies. Both teams are eager to advance to the next stage of the CAF Champions League, and the encounters are sure to captivate football enthusiasts as they witness thrilling displays of skill and determination on the pitch.