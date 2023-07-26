Cambridge United Signs Sullay Kaikai From MK Dons

Cambridge United has signed Sierra Leonean winger Sullay Kaikai from MK Dons. Signing a one-year contract with Cambridge, Kaikai returns to the club he left eight years ago. During his previous stint at the club, he made a significant impact, scoring six goals and making 30 appearances while on loan for the U’s, quickly becoming a fan favourite among the Amber Army supporters.

Back at the Abbey! Can’t wait to get started. Looking forward to what this season brings. See you soon U’s fans🔥 @CambridgeUtdFC pic.twitter.com/l1cTNMIioR — Sullay Kaikai (@SullayKaikai) July 24, 2023

Kaikai graduated from the Crystal Palace Academy and made 11 appearances for the Eagles before eventually leaving them in 2019. During his time at Palace Kaikai was loaned to various EFL clubs, including Shrewsbury, Brentford, and Charlton. After leaving Palace permanently he signed for NAC Breda in the Eredivisie league in the Netherlands. He later left them to join Blackpool where he scored 13 goals and made 68 appearances.

“I’m happy to be back, this is a wonderful opportunity for me. I had a successful first visit, so I want to build on that performance and have a successful season – I am really looking forward to it – The way the manager wants to play will suit me,” said Kaikai.

With his arrival, Kaikai brings dynamism and creativity as an attacking midfielder to strengthen Cambridge United’s offensive capabilities. His flair, goal-scoring prowess, and playmaking skills make him a valuable addition to the squad, promising an exciting season ahead for the team.