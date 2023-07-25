FC Johansen, Kamboi Eagles, and East End Tigers relegated from the Sierra Leone Premier League

FC Johansen, Kamboi Eagles and East End Tigers FC have been relegated from the Sierra Leone Premier League after a disappointing 2022/2023 season.

Despite securing a 2-1 victory over Freetown City FC in their final match, FC Johansen’s poor overall performance led to their demotion from the top-flight division. With only nine wins, eleven draws, and 14 losses in all 34 matches, this marks the first time in eleven years that the Freetown-based team has failed to survive in the league.

FC Johansen has been renowned for nurturing exceptional talents for the national team and beyond since their entry into the top division in 2011. The impact of their relegation is deeply felt not only by their devoted fans but also by football enthusiasts across the country. Moses Kamara, a local sports follower and supporter of Diamond Stars FC, expressed his concern about the potential effect on Sierra Leone football, as FC Johansen has played a significant role in grooming players who became key assets for the national team.

“Madam Johansen’s passion for the game is undeniable, and her significant impact on Sierra Leone football is felt by all of us. Witnessing FC Johansen’s relegation is undoubtedly concerning, as the club has historically played a crucial role in shaping our national team. However, I truly believe that this setback can serve as motivation rather than a complete breakdown for them,” said Moses Kamara.

Led by Bulgarian UEFA A-Licensed coach Dimitar Pantev, this season proved challenging for FC Johansen, failing to maintain the club’s past glory. Kamboi Eagles also faced relegation to division one for the first time since 1956, while East End Tigers finished at the bottom, adding to the drama of the league season.