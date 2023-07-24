New Playlist: Get Ready to Groove with David Sawyer’s (Vido) Rudebwoy Talk 😈

Behind every great playlist lies a visionary DJ, and David Sawyer (Vido) is no exception. Since 2020 Vido has been releasing playlists that consistently redefined the boundaries of music and artistry. His new playlist “Rudebwoy Talk” speaks volumes of his skills as a playlister and a DJ.

Rudebwoy Talk has the right balance of sensuality and intimacy it sets the mood for an intimate experience with your significant other. It brings the chill to your “Netflix and Chill”, it is the ultimate aphrodisiac!

Here’s a list of the first five songs in the new playlist along with some description and summary by the man himself Vido:

Pretty Backaz – QQ – “Pretty Backaz means pretty big bum and it is categorized as a modern dancehall song. QQ is an amazing songwriter. He used his soft and enticing vocals to describe how appreciative he is of his woman’s body, especially her pretty big bum. This a song you’d wanna play when you’re to have an intimate session with your partner.” I’m On My Way – Dexta Daps – “It is an orgasmic song. The producer Drummer Boy went crazy with the beat. What makes it special is how the artist Dexta says the dirtiest of things he’ll do to his woman in the sweetest and most romantic way possible in a catchy flow. Such a master in his craft. It made it to the playlist simply because of what the song is about.” Rub Down – Kmore, Shemeka – “One unique element about Rub Down is the beat drop whenever Kmore enters during the chorus. So dope. I needed a slow tempo, mixed-gender collaboration after the first two songs so this was it.” Good Time – Kaygee ADN – “I love everything about this song. It is done by our very own Kaygee ADN and he makes all round good music. This song comes on and you want to have a good time. Either by yourself or with your significant other.” The Produck – Kalado – “Good Time and The Produck have almost the same beats per minute (bps) but slightly different keys. I was hanging with a few brothers and I was obviously the one connected to the stereo. I played “The Produck” just after “Good Time” and with the Spotify crossfade feature, the transition was smooth and everyone was hyped! Lol”

