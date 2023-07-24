Bo Rangers clinch their second Sierra Leone Premier League title

In the just concluded 2022/23 Sierra Leone Premier League season, Bo Rangers FC achieved an extraordinary feat, earning the title of invincible heroes. The Southern Elephants were presented with the trophy for this season’s league title in front of their home fans, following a 2-0 win against Bai Bureh Warriors over the weekend.

Under the guidance of Coach Alhaji Abedi Foray, the southern giants displayed an exceptional performance throughout the season. They defended their league title in style, amassing an impressive 80 points and remaining unbeaten with 23 wins and eleven draws.

Their dominance was evident as they pulled a staggering 19-point difference from the second-place team, Might Blackpool. This season will undoubtedly be remembered as a remarkable achievement for Bo Rangers FC and their devoted fans.

Bo Rangers FC, securing the league title with four matches still to go in the season, left their fans elated and yearning for an unforgettable celebration in their newly built stadium. The team’s unbeaten champion status was the perfect reason to rejoice.

Now, as reigning league champions, Bo Rangers will proudly represent Sierra Leone in the upcoming CAF Champions League season. Their hopes are set on erasing the gloomy memories of the previous year’s competition when they were knocked out by Algerian club CR Belouizdad during the qualifying rounds.

Bo Rangers won the 2021/22 league title, earning them their first trophy since the club was founded in 1954, and they are eager to capitalize on their recent achievements.

To leave a lasting impression on the continental stage and elevate the stature of the Sierra Leone Premier League, Bo Rangers FC must persist in their winning streak and showcase their exceptional skills. The team’s followers and fans hold a strong belief that Bo Rangers can establish their reputation and garner recognition for Sierra Leone’s footballing excellence.