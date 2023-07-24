Elon Musk’s Twitter Rebrands Blue Bird Logo to ‘X’

After 17 years of using the blue bird logo, Twitter on Monday, 24 July, 2023, changed its logo to an ‘X’. The new logo was unveiled by both Twitter owner and company’s Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk and Linda Yaccarino.

The logo change is part of a series of changes made by Musk since he bought the company for USD 44bn last year. In April 2023, 6 months after he acquired the company he stripped all legacy blue checks off their verification forcing most of them to subscribe for Twitter Blue.

Twitter’s unmistakable blue bird logo has become synonymous with the platform’s identity for over a decade. This little birdie has symbolized the platform’s essence, depicting the free flow of ideas, communication, and the power of short expression. From the inception of Twitter in 2006 until now, the logo has undergone subtle adjustments but remained remarkably unchanged. That was until Musk decided on Sunday, 23 July, 2023 that it was time to bid goodbye to Birdie.

“It’s an exceptionally rare thing – in life or business – that you get a second chance to make another big impression. Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square,” Yaccarino wrote in a post explaining the change to ‘X’

Musk since acquiring Twitter in October 2023 has changed its business name to X Corp which echoes his vision to create a super app. His rocket company Space Exploration Technologies Corp is commonly known as SpaceX.

“Not sure what subtle clues gave it way, but I like the letter X” Musk posted on Twitter.

