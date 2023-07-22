Messi Takes Miami To Win In American MLS Debut

Lionel Messi started his Inter Miami career with a stunning free-kick goal against Mexican side Cruz Azul at stoppage time on his debut in America. The 36-year-old superstar found the back of the net in the fourth minute of added time, securing a 2-1 victory for his Major League Soccer team in the Leagues Cup tie.

The match drew an enormous crowd of supporters, including prominent celebrities such as basketball legend LeBron James, tennis icon Serena Williams, and US TV star Kim Kardashian.

Messi, a remarkable seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, had only just trained with Miami for the first time on Tuesday, having recently joined the MLS after his contract with Paris St-Germain in France came to an end. Despite the limited preparation, his performance exceeded all expectations, leaving fans and spectators in awe.

The Argentinian scored 32 goals in 75 games during a two-year spell with the French champions after leaving Barcelona and turned down lucrative offers from other countries to play in the US.

This is the first time he is playing for a non-European club. He was introduced as a substitute in the last half an hour of the match, but his long-range shot brought a huge amount of joy to the Miami fans, as the club marks a fresh start after 11 matches without a win.