Saturday, July 22
AfricaEducation

University of Sierra Leone ranked among Africa’s top universities

Lamin Kargbo
July 22, 2023
The University of Sierra Leone, which includes the Institute of Public Administration and Management, Fourah Bay College, and the College of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences, has achieved a notable position among the leading universities in Africa. 

Times Higher Education conducted the ranking to acknowledge excellence in higher education institutions across the continent. The University of Sierra Leone secures an impressive 23rd spot out of 88 institutions from over 20 countries.

At the top of the rankings is South Africa’s University of the Witwatersrand, followed closely by the University of Johannesburg and Tanzania’s Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences in second and third places, respectively.

Remarkably, Nigeria boasts over 37 institutions in the rankings, making it the country with the highest number of institutions represented.

See the full list below.

 

