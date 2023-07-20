Davido donates N237 million to Nigerian orphanages

Davido has donated the sum of N237 million, (approximately USD 299 thousand) to orphanage homes across Nigeria through his foundation, The David Adeleke Foundation (DAF).

In a heartwarming statement shared on social media on Thursday afternoon, Davido proudly announced the latest contribution made by his foundation.

“I am delighted to announce that The David Adeleke Foundation (DAF) has donated the sum of N237,000,000.00 (Two Hundred and Thirty-Seven Million Naira) to orphanages throughout Nigeria,” stated Davido.

The fund was distributed to 424 orphanages, providing essential support for 13,818 underprivileged children across the country. The funds will be utilized to offer nourishment, clothing, shelter, and educational opportunities, significantly improving the lives of those in need.

Davido expressed his gratitude to the countless individuals and corporations whose generous contributions made this compassionate endeavour possible. He founded DAF in 2022, with a strong desire and passion to continually assist others and create a proper framework for ongoing charitable works to benefit Nigerians.

The “Timeless” hitmaker initiated this philanthropic effort on his birthday in 2021, where he demonstrated his compassion by donating a significant sum of N250 million (USD 600 thousand) to support those less fortunate. This generous act showcased his heartfelt commitment to giving back to those in need.