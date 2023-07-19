A celebration of Sierra Leonean-Americans who have made positive contributions to serve their communities presented by DotBleu Air Freight Company.

Kei Kamara is a name that is synonymous with soccer. The Sierra Leonean striker has had a successful career on the field, playing for renowned clubs and earning a spot in the Major League Soccer (MLS) Hall of Fame. However, his unwavering dedication to his community sets Kamara apart from other soccer players. Through his foundation, HeartShapedHands, Kamara has been able to uplift lives in Sierra Leone and beyond.

Kei Kamara was born in Kenema, Sierra Leone, and migrated to the US as a refugee in the early 2000s. Despite facing numerous obstacles, Kamara achieved his dream of becoming a professional soccer player. Along the way, he has never forgotten his roots and has always felt a sense of responsibility towards his home country.

In 2012, Kamara established the HeartShapedHands Foundation with the aim of improving access to quality education and healthcare in Sierra Leone. The foundation has implemented various programs, including providing scholarships and educational materials to underprivileged children. By investing in education, Kamara’s foundation aims to empower the youth and equip them with the tools they need to shape a better future for themselves and their communities.

The foundation has also taken steps to address healthcare issues in Sierra Leone, especially during the August 14, 2017 mudslide that left over 500 people dead and hundreds more homeless. The foundation was able to raise over 20,000 USD to support victims, a part of which was also used to support the education of children who were displaced by the mudslide.

Over the years, Kamara’s foundation has achieved remarkable results and touched the lives of countless individuals in Sierra Leone. The scholarships and educational initiatives have allowed numerous children to attend school and pursue their dreams. The foundation’s healthcare support has saved lives and improved the well-being of communities.

Kei Kamara’s Foundation stands as a testament to the transformative power of sport and the unwavering dedication of individuals to make a difference in their communities. Through its focus on education, healthcare, and fighting exploitation, the foundation has become a beacon of hope for the people of Sierra Leone. Kei Kamara’s unwavering commitment to improving lives continues to inspire others to take action and create positive change. With the foundation’s continued efforts, Sierra Leone’s future promises brighter opportunities and a more equitable society.

