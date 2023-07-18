Mr. Sierra Leone featured on BeStyle magazine cover

Uthman Issa Bangura, the current titleholder of Mr. Sierra Leone, is featured on the cover of the latest edition of BeStyle Magazine. The Istanbul-based Sierra Leonean model is featured alongside Turkish actress Bestemsu Özdemir, capturing their unique blend of sophistication and charisma.

Bangura’s impressive modelling portfolio includes features in renowned publications such as Vogue Italia, Posh, Ellements, l’effrontee, and Renascence. He has collaborated with numerous brands across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, including De Facto, Ecko Unltd, Lcwaikiki, Damat, Nike, The Giving Moments, Namshi, Squatwolf, Ava, and more, showcasing his versatility in campaigns, editorials, and commercials.

His presence has been felt in prestigious fashion weeks around the world, including Istanbul, Dubai, Thailand, South Africa, and Mercedes Benz fashion weeks, as well as renowned events such as Lagos Fashion and Design Week, GTBank Fashion Weekend, Ghana Fashion Week, and Glitz Africa Fashion Week.

In 2022, Bangura launched the WePaddy clothing line, featuring lifestyle brands for men. He has collaborated with esteemed designers like Julien McDonald, David Tale, Mai Taffor, Orange Culture, and many others.

Uthman Issa Bangura’s journey in the fashion world has been marked by notable achievements, a global presence, and a dedication to showcasing the best of Sierra Leonean talent.