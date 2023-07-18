© Copyright Swit Salone. All Rights Reserved.

Tuesday, July 18
New Music: Go listen to I-Tribe’s “Nobody” and “Bad Character” now!

Lamin Kargbo
July 18, 2023
Sierra Leonean singer and songwriter, I-Tribe, has recently released two new songs titled “Bad Character” and “Nobody.”

In “Bad Character,” I-Tribe emphasizes the importance of not allowing others to take advantage of one’s love. The song encourages individuals to pursue their dreams independently rather than relying on others for success.

Both songs were released on I-Tribe’s birthday as a gift to his fans across the globe, and they were produced by American-based producer, Thy Young. 

Go stream “Nobody” and “Bad Character” on all major streaming platforms.

