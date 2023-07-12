Is it a mistake? The Therapist is nominated for the 2023 Headies as a Liberian artist

Jacob The Therapist has announced on Facebook that he has been nominated for the 2023 Headies “Best West African Artiste Of The Year”. However, it looks like the “Nack” singer was listed as a Liberian artist.

While Jacob’s post doesn’t show that he noticed or is bothered by the Headies error his fans definitely noticed.

“You should’ve cleared the air about your nationality so the fans will know the mistake was not from your side even if Headies ain’t going to change the name of your country,” said Haja Aminata Bakarr Bangura on Facebook.

“The nationality at this time doesn’t matter, this is the time to elevate our people. Let’s do it,” said Esther Keifalah Sesay.

“We as Sierra Leoneans are highly disappointed in u bro, pa all de hype na so u treat we,” Wiz Dakoson.

“Am confused, why Liberia? Why not Sierra Leone?,” Victoria Kargbo.

Is The Therapist Liberian? Is it an error by the Headies? Does it matter?

The Headies is an annual music award ceremony established in 2006 by the Hip Hop World Magazine of Nigeria to recognize outstanding achievements in the Nigerian music industry and across Africa.

The Therapist was formally signed to Cribs International, but they have since gone their separate ways pending the outcome of a legal dispute.

In March this year, he was also nominated alongside Arya Star, Burna Boy, Asake, Kizz Daniel and Libianca for the “Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Best African Artiste”.