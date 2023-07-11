© Copyright Swit Salone. All Rights Reserved.

Tuesday, July 11
Babadi Kamara resigns as Leone Stars team manager

Lamin Kargbo
July 11, 2023
The team manager of Sierra Leone national men’s football team, Babadi Kamara has resigned after two years in the role. 

The reasons for his resignation are unknown to the public. He was appointed as the team manager of Leone Stars in July 2021 and he was subjected to a renewal later this month. 

Kamara is the chairman of Bo Rangers Football Club and CEO of the newly constructed Southern Arena, the first privately owned stadium in Sierra Leone. 

He played a very vital role during the team’s participation in the 2021 African Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon after 25 years of absence.

