FC Kallon drops to third place after three matches without a win

FC Kallon finds themselves in a risky situation, after dropping crucial points in their recent matches. The battle for second place intensifies as they slip to third with 59 points, just one point behind the East End Lions who secured a full three points against East End Tigers.

FC Kallon suffered an unexpected setback against Freetown City FC at home, when Simon Macfoy scored a brilliant goal in the 87th minute, granting the visitors the lead. But their star striker and current top scorer, Alie Nzonzi Conteh, came to the rescue by converting a penalty just a minute later, securing a valuable point for his team.

With only two matches remaining in the season, FC Kallon’s immediate focus is on regaining their winning form. They must strive to secure victories in their remaining matches to secure the second spot and earn a place in the CAF Confederation Cup. However, their position is further threatened by Mighty Blackpool, currently sitting fourth with 54 points and having two games in hand. If Mighty Blackpool manages to win those matches, FC Kallon’s position could be compromised even further.

The pressure is on to secure a higher position, and the team’s quest for success hangs in the balance. FC Kallon fans eagerly anticipate the team’s response in the remaining matches, hoping for a triumphant resurgence that solidifies their position among the league’s top contenders. FC Kallon’s next fixture is an away match against Real Republicans on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

Sierra Leone Premier League Standings.