Ibrahim Keita’s heartbreaking penalty miss pushes East End Tigers closer to relegation

On match day 32 of the Sierra Leone Premier League, East End Tigers suffered a significant setback, failing to earn a point in a 1-0 defeat against the East End Lions at the Trade Center Arena in Freetown. Ibrahim Keita, the team’s star player, missed a crucial penalty in the dying minutes of the match, which could have secured a point for the Tigers and increased their chances of avoiding relegation.

East End Lions, contenders for second place in the Sierra Leone Premier League, took the lead early in the second half when their in-form goal scorer Suliaman Kargbo broke the deadlock with a brilliant finish in the 55th minute.

During an exhilarating second half, East End Tigers relentlessly pressed the Lions’ defence with determination, desperately seeking a goal to alleviate their relegation fears. However, their prayers seemed to be answered in the final moments of the game when they were awarded a favourable penalty. Unfortunately, the glory they anticipated turned into heartbreak as Keita failed to convert the spot-kick.

With only two matches remaining in the season, the Tigers are now more likely to face relegation than to secure their place in the league. The team currently have five points away from safety, having won only seven out of 32 matches. At the bottom of the league table, FC Johansen appears to have the greatest chance of surviving the relegation battle, needing four points to secure a safety position. On the other hand, Wilberforce FC has the slimmest chance of survival, finding themselves six points behind the safety zone.

The upcoming match will be crucial for East End Tigers as they strive to salvage their season in a home fixture against the Bai Bureh Warriors. Despite the odds seemingly stacked against them, the Tigers will approach the game as a make-or-break showdown, knowing that only a victory will determine their fate.