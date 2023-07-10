CAP announces winners for 2023 international photography rize

The 2023 Contemporary African Photography (CAP) International Prize winners have been announced.

This year’s prize was awarded to five African creative photographers, and they are Nadia Ettwein – South Africa, Yassmin Forte – Mozambique, Maheder Haileselassie – Ethiopia, Carlos Idun-Tawiah – Ghana, and Léonard Pongo – Congo DR.

For over a decade, CAP Prize has been the world’s number-one platform for showcasing Contemporary African Fine Art Photography. The prize celebrates contemporary African photography and provides a platform for photographers to showcase their work to a global audience.

The competition seeks to challenge dominant narratives about Africa and to promote diverse and authentic representations of the continent and its people. This year’s edition was done in collaboration with the Eiger Foundation.



