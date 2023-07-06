Sierra Leone’s Mogbwemo Queens set to embark on a historic journey in the CAF Women’s Champions League

In the WAFU-A Zonal Qualifiers 2023 CAF Women’s Champions League Draw, the first-ever champions of the Sierra Leone Female Premier League, Mogbwemo Queens have been placed in Group A. They will compete against Determine Girls from Liberia, Dakar Sacre Soeur from Senegal, and AS Mande from Mali.

The draw ceremony took place on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at the Mohammed VI Complex in Rabat, Morocco. The qualifiers are scheduled to be held from August 5 to 13 of this year. The group winner will secure a spot in the CAF Women’s Champions League, which will be held in Ivory Coast later this year.

The journey to the 2023 CAF Women’s Champions League will be challenging, but the Mogbwemo Queens are determined to embrace the opportunity. Their participation in this tournament holds great significance for women’s football in Sierra Leone and offers hope to aspiring female players in the nation.