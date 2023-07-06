Elected APC MPs and local council officials set to boycott all governance activities

Elected officials of Sierra Leone’s main opposition party, All People’s Congress (APC), have said they will boycott all governance activities in the country until their party’s demands are fully met.

In a press statement issued on July 5, 2023, the elected officials; members of parliament, mayors, district council chairpersons and councillors, appended their signatures to endorse their nonparticipation in governance activities.

Following the announcement of the June 24, 2023, election results for the presidency, which the APC party did not accept, citing irregularities and lack of transparency in the whole electoral process. They had made some demands which included but not limited to the resignation of the Chief Electoral Commissioner, Chief Justice, Inspector General of Police and for the elections to be reconducted within six months.

Local and international observers missions have asked the Electoral Commission for Sierra Leone (ECSL) for the immediate release of the disaggregated election results because they said there were serious irregularities in the tabulation process.