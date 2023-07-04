Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park reopens in Ghana today

The Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park in Accra which has been redeveloped will be reopened to the public today, July 4, 2023.

The park which was commissioned by President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo, is a significant monument dedicated to the memory of Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, and also serves as the resting place for his mortal remains and that of his wife, Fathia Nkrumah.

The Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park has been a popular attraction site since its establishment in 1992, getting over 98,000 visitors annually, making it one of the top ten most visited sites in Ghana.

Below are photos of the newly refurbished Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park.