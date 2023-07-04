The battle for second place in the Sierra Leone Premier League is on!

The race is on for second place in the 2022/2023 Sierra Leone Premier League season, as Bo Rangers FC have already secured the dominant position of league champions.

As the season draws to a close, there is a thrilling battle among three teams for the position. FC Kallon currently holds that position but suffered a setback with a frustrating home draw, dropping valuable points. While East End Lions, on the other side claimed a narrow victory over Mighty Blackpool, propelling them to third place, with both teams separated only by goal difference.

With only four games left in the season, the fight for second place promises intense and exciting matches. Because the outcome of this race will determine which team secures a spot in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Club competition.

FC Kallon entered their recent match hoping to solidify their hold on the second spot and enhance their chances in the title race. However, they could only manage a one-all draw at home, which put their position at risk with 57 points. Frustrated by the missed opportunity, FC Kallon now faces the challenge of regrouping quickly and rediscovering their winning form to fend off the competition.

On the other hand, East End Lions FC showcased exceptional determination and spirit in their recent victory over Mighty Blackpool, adding more pressure and closing the gap between their rivals. The hard-fought win elevated them to third place with 54 points, edging past their opponents through goal difference. It is important to note that the race has intensified, with just three points separating FC Kallon, East End Lions, and Mighty Blackpool FC. Each team now has a realistic chance of securing the second spot in the league, which would keep their hopes alive for a place in the prestigious CAF Confederation Cup.

With the season coming to an end, fans eagerly anticipate the remaining four matches. These fixtures will play a pivotal role in determining who claims the second spot in the standings. Each match will carry high stakes as the teams compete with a heightened sense of responsibility and determination. The outcomes of these matches will undoubtedly shape the destiny of these three teams and contribute to the excitement of the league season.

To view the current standings of the SL Premier League, click on this link.