“Breakfast” is the latest single by Sierra Leonean singer and songwriter, Mus B featuring one of Sierra Leone’s greatest music minds Don Mystiq.

As the title implies, “Breakfast’ is a heartbreak song that will relate to every adult that has experienced distress in a relationship. Its audio was released on Sunday, July 2, 2023, and was produced by Don Creek Beatz. Go listen to Breakfast now on Audiomack, and other platforms.