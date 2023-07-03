© Copyright Swit Salone. All Rights Reserved.

Tuesday, July 4
HomeNews & PoliticsRuling SLPP party wins 60 percent of parliamentary seats
News & Politics

Ruling SLPP party wins 60 percent of parliamentary seats

Lamin Kargbo
July 3, 2023
0
514

On Saturday, July 1, 2023, the Electoral Commission for Sierra Leone (ECSL) announced that the ruling  Sierra Leone People’s Party won 60 per cent of the parliamentary seats in the June 24, 2023, multi-tier elections. 

According to the results read by the Chairman of ECSL, Mohamed Konneh, out of 135 seats, SLPP won 81 seats while the main opposition All People’s Congress (APC) party won 54. 

The results indicate remarkable advancements by the ruling party, as they secured seven out of ten seats in the bellwether district of Kono, previously unattained. Additionally, they also gained in the opposition stronghold of the north and west regions, particularly in the capital city of Freetown.

Numbers of parliamentary seats won by both parties in each districts across Sierra Leone.

However, the APC has rejected the results of the elections, citing serious irregularities and have demanded a rerun of the vote that saw President Julius Maada Bio secure a second term of office.

The party’s mayoral candidate, Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr won the mayorship for Freetown with 51.3 per cent of the vote, but they said they would not participate in any form of governance because of election irregularities.

Credit: Reuters

TagsJune 2023 ElectionSierra Leone Parliament
Previous Article

We Are The Sierra Leone Diaspora Investors in North America, Europe, UK, ...

Next Article

New Music – “Breakfast” by Mus B ft Don Mystiq is out ...

Leave a reply

More Articles For You

Advertise with us
© Copyright 2023 Swit Salone. All Rights Reserved.
Hey there,
Want some exclusive content straight to your email inbox? Sign up today and join our subscribers.
Hello there
Want some exclusive content straight to your email inbox? Sign up today and join our subscribers.