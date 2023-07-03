Ruling SLPP party wins 60 percent of parliamentary seats

On Saturday, July 1, 2023, the Electoral Commission for Sierra Leone (ECSL) announced that the ruling Sierra Leone People’s Party won 60 per cent of the parliamentary seats in the June 24, 2023, multi-tier elections.

According to the results read by the Chairman of ECSL, Mohamed Konneh, out of 135 seats, SLPP won 81 seats while the main opposition All People’s Congress (APC) party won 54.

The results indicate remarkable advancements by the ruling party, as they secured seven out of ten seats in the bellwether district of Kono, previously unattained. Additionally, they also gained in the opposition stronghold of the north and west regions, particularly in the capital city of Freetown.

However, the APC has rejected the results of the elections, citing serious irregularities and have demanded a rerun of the vote that saw President Julius Maada Bio secure a second term of office.

The party’s mayoral candidate, Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr won the mayorship for Freetown with 51.3 per cent of the vote, but they said they would not participate in any form of governance because of election irregularities.

Credit: Reuters