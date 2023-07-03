We Are The Sierra Leone Diaspora Investors in North America, Europe, UK, West Africa (SURVEY)

We Are The Investors invites Sierra Leoneans in the US & North America, Europe, the UK, and West Africa to design our first two summits by taking a five-minute online survey. Investing in Sierra Leone may seem daunting, but so is Wall Street! Risk is everywhere, but with the right approach, we can make it profitable, reduce risks, and make a real impact.

Introducing #WeAreTheInvestors: a platform where I’ll curate and connect you with fellow Sierra Leoneans who have successfully built businesses back home or are investing from abroad. Who better to guide us than our very own Sierra Leonean investors?

If you’ve been dreaming of starting a viable business in Salone, I’ve got you covered. Please take our survey and sign up to receive more information. Let’s make our mark and show the world what we can! 🚀