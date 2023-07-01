© Copyright Swit Salone. All Rights Reserved.

Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr re-elected as Mayor of Freetown

Lamin Kargbo
July 1, 2023
Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, the mayoral candidate for the All People’s Congress (APC) party, has been re-elected as Mayor of Freetown Municipality with 288,683 votes (51.3 percent). 

Aki-Sawyerr who seeks a second term in office defeated her main rival, Mohamed Gento Kamara, a businessman of the ruling Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) who got 268,213 votes (47.7 percent) and six other candidates.

In a statement released by Gento after the announcement of the results, he has congratulated Aki-Sawyerr on her election and wished her well in the future.

