Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr re-elected as Mayor of Freetown

Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, the mayoral candidate for the All People’s Congress (APC) party, has been re-elected as Mayor of Freetown Municipality with 288,683 votes (51.3 percent).

Aki-Sawyerr who seeks a second term in office defeated her main rival, Mohamed Gento Kamara, a businessman of the ruling Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) who got 268,213 votes (47.7 percent) and six other candidates.

In a statement released by Gento after the announcement of the results, he has congratulated Aki-Sawyerr on her election and wished her well in the future.