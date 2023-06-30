Sierra Leone is second poorest country in the world by GDP per capita – Royal Rankings

Sierra Leone has been ranked as the second poorest country in the world by GDP per capita in 2023 according to Royal Rankings.

The report indicates that the GDP per capita of the West African nation with a population of about eight million people is USD 472. The country has faced a severe economic downturn and a high level of corruption since the end of its 11 years of civil war in 2002.

Royal Rankings report on the poorest countries in the world by GDP per capita, is a measure of the level of struggles faced by the countries highlighted in the list.

In this year’s list, Burundi, home to the world’s longest freshwater lake, is the poorest country in the world in terms of GDP per capita, sitting behind Sierra Leone are Malawi, Central African Republic and Madagascar. Yemen ranked 15th and is the first non-African country on the list.