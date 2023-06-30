© Copyright Swit Salone. All Rights Reserved.

Entertainment

“Hijack” – Idris Elba’s latest TV series is out now

Lamin Kargbo
June 30, 2023
Idris Elba has released a new series titled “Hijack”. In this new Apple series, Elba stars as Sam Nelson,  a talented business negotiator who is on a seven-hour flight from Dubai to London that turns into a hostage situation, after being hijacked by a gang of criminals and authorities on the ground were scrambling for answers. 

Nelson is then required to use his skills and tactics to bring the crisis to an end without killing everyone on board by accident. He is also the executive producer of the show, and this is the first completed project since he signed a deal with Apple in 2022. 

Hijack is a seven-episode series, and its first two episodes debuted on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, on Apple TV+. The series was created by George Kay, best known for his Netflix collaborations Lupin and Criminal, and Jim Field Smith. The series has received a lot of good reviews since its release. Watch the thriller below and check on Apple TV for the full series.  

 

 

