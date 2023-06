Sierra Leone men’s national football team, Leone Stars have dropped three places in the latest FIFA rankings. The team moved from 117th to 120th, following their poor performance with the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the 2023 AFCON Qualifiers.

The team is ranked 30th in Africa, sitting behind Angola, Mozambique and The Gambia. In their last five matches, Leone Stars lost two, drew two and won one.

Meanwhile, Argentina and Morocco are leading the world and Africa respectively.