US, UK, EU, and others raised concerns over the irregularities on Sierra Leone’s election

The US Embassy, British High Commission, Embassy of Ireland, Germany Embassy, France Embassy and the European Union in Sierra Leone have commended Sierra Leoneans who voted on Saturday’s, June 24, 2023, general elections.

The statement came a day after the results for the presidential election which saw President Julius Maada Bio re-elected was announced.

In a joint press release issued on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, the diplomatic delegations highlighted the major challenges of the whole electoral process, citting concerns on the lack of transparency in the tabulation process of the election results as was raised by local and international observers missions.

President Bio, who secured a second term in office, won the election by 56.1 percent (1,566,932 votes), beating his main rival Dr. Samura Kamara of the All People’s Congress who polled 1,148,262 votes (41.1 percent)

Dr. Kamara has rejected the results saying the whole election was rigged.

However, the US, UK, Ireland, Germany, France and the European Union delegations have asked all Sierra Leoneans to uphold peace, and further commit their support towards the democratic growth of Sierra Leone.