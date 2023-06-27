Sierra Leone’s Preliminary Election Results Announced

The Electoral Commission for Sierra Leone (ECSL) announced preliminary results for Saturday’s presidential election on Monday, June 26, 2023. The results announced represent 60 percent of the total votes tallied across all the regional tally centers.

Incumbent President Julius Maada Bio of the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) is leading with 1,067,666 votes (55.8 percent), while his rival Dr. Samura Kamara of the All People’s Congress (APC) party has 793,751 votes (41.5 percent).

Mohamed Konneh, the Chief Electoral Commissioner and the National Returning Officer of ECSL, said the final results will be announced to the public in the next 48 hours.

On Sunday, June 25, 2023, Dr. Kamara said that live ammunition was fired into his party’s headquarters as he held a news conference. The APC also issued a press statement alleging serious irregularities in the electoral system.