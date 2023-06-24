In Pictures: Sierra Leone Elections Day

Today, June 24, 2023, Sierra Leoneans went to the polls to elect the president that will lead the nation for the next five years.

Incumbent President Julius Maada Bio of the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) is seeking a second and final term in office, and his main contender is Dr. Samura Kamara of the All People’s Congress (APC) party.

Over 3.5 million eligible voters voted with a proportional representation (PR System) to choose their Members of Parliament (MPs).

Below is a gallery of photos from different locations across Freetown.