Saturday, June 24
Ghana’s record goalscorer Asamoah Gyan retires from football

Lamin Kargbo
June 23, 2023
FORTALEZA, BRAZIL - JUNE 21: Asamoah Gyan of Ghana celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Group G match between Germany and Ghana at Castelao on June 21, 2014 in Fortaleza, Brazil. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Asamoah Gyan, Ghana’s record goalscorer has announced his retirement from football after two successful decades on the pitch. The 37-year-old shed tears on stage as he revealed his decision. 

“It’s time to tell everybody. It’s a very, very difficult moment,” said the former Ghanaian captain.

Gyan scored 51 goals in 109 matches for Ghana. He later took to his social media to explain why he is ending his 20 years feat. 

“It is time…, to hang the jersey and boots in glory as I retire officially from active football. A stage that is difficult in every footballer’s career, a moment all footballers do not wish but when nature dawns that this voice will keep echoing into the ears,” said Gyan. 

Gyan who was awarded the 2010 BBC African Footballer of the Year, made his international debut in 2003, at age 17, coming on as a substitute in a World Cup qualifier against Somalia. He played in seven Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, helping Ghana finish third in 2008 and as runners-up in the 2010 and 2015 editions.

He is also famous for missing a last-minute penalty that would have allowed the Black Stars to become the first African team to reach a World Cup semi-final, in South Africa in 2010. The striker made his final appearance for the Black Stars of Ghana in 2019.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) described him as “an absolute legend of the game” and “one of the best to ever do it”.

 

The former Ghanaian star also played for a number of top clubs across Europe, including Sunderland in the Premier League, Udinese in Serie A and Rennes in Ligue 1, scoring 177 goals after 346 appearances during his club career. He is expected to remain in the world of football, notably as a television consultant.

